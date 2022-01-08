Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 1,123 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,740 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 151,890 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 22.5% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,197 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Intel by 106.2% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 33,044 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 65.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 91.8% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 15,048 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average of $52.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

