Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 1,123 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,740 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.9% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 6.1% during the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average of $52.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

