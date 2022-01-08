Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,855,000 after buying an additional 717,898 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,313.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 673,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,128,000 after buying an additional 645,516 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,347,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,204,000 after buying an additional 612,913 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $112.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.81. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $119.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

