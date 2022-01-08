Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 57 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.24.

NYSE:GS opened at $396.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $270.62 and a one year high of $426.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

