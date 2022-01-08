Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $129.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $108.70 and a twelve month high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.01.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

