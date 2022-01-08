Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,011 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 11.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in Stryker by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 2.4% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 2.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.74.

Stryker stock opened at $263.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.56 and its 200-day moving average is $264.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $99.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

