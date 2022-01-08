Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $311,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 0.9% during the second quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 345,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.42. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.60, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.