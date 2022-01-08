Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,875,162,000 after buying an additional 717,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,967,102,000 after buying an additional 1,128,738 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,451,000 after buying an additional 410,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,816,810,000 after acquiring an additional 735,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,699,706,000 after acquiring an additional 381,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.61.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $105.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $141.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

