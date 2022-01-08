Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000.

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $250.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.89. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.84 and a 1 year high of $266.44.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.