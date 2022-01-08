Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

NYSE:DIS opened at $156.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.70. The company has a market capitalization of $285.19 billion, a PE ratio of 143.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

