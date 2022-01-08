Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Down 48.2% in December

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the November 30th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 64.8 days.

CTOUF remained flat at $$15.50 during trading on Friday. Charter Hall Group has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98.

About Charter Hall Group

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

