Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Down 48.2% in December

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the November 30th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 64.8 days.
CTOUF remained flat at $$15.50 during trading on Friday. Charter Hall Group has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98.
About Charter Hall Group
