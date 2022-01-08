Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

CIAFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

OTCMKTS CIAFF opened at $4.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $5.82.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

