Chain Guardians Price Hits $1.37 (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Chain Guardians coin can now be bought for $1.37 or 0.00002309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain Guardians has a total market cap of $48.38 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00062309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

CGG is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,373,008 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

