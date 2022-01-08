CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Given New $83.00 Price Target at UBS Group

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.54.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $69.14 on Tuesday. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.73 and its 200 day moving average is $55.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,034 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

