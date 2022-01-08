Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Certara Inc. provides medicines to patients using proprietary biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Certara Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Certara currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.25.

CERT opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.48. Certara has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $45.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $1,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $186,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,416,196 shares of company stock worth $282,031,209. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Certara by 48.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Certara by 127.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Certara in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Certara by 80,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Certara in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

