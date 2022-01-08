Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.8% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,194,000 after buying an additional 4,810,319 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after buying an additional 2,244,152 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,415,000 after buying an additional 1,573,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.80.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $164.69. 173,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,951,201. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $127.35 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.11. The company has a market cap of $486.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

