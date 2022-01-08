Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.3% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $171.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $451.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

