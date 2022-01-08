Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EDU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.7% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 18,718 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 500,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 526.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,085,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

