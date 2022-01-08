Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $135.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDAY. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $89.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.52 and its 200 day moving average is $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.94 and a beta of 1.37. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.72 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $1,069,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $774,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 549,728 shares of company stock worth $58,659,092. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth approximately $6,042,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 14.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 33.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth approximately $366,000.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

