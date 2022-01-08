Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the November 30th total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.6 days.

Century Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.22. 45,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a current ratio of 15.12. Century Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Century Therapeutics will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

IPSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

