Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s stock price rose 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.29. Approximately 15,046 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 947,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

CENX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Century Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.58.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $581.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Century Aluminum by 78.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,152,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Century Aluminum by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,340,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,510,000 after purchasing an additional 35,482 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Century Aluminum by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,583,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,970,000 after purchasing an additional 110,332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Century Aluminum by 468.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at about $21,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

