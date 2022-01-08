Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $240.54

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2022

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.54 ($3.24) and traded as low as GBX 230.50 ($3.11). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 232 ($3.13), with a volume of 4,277,951 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAML shares. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.98) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.31) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of £398.70 million and a P/E ratio of 9.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 241.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.54.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

