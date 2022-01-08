Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $240.54

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.54 ($3.24) and traded as low as GBX 230.50 ($3.11). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 232 ($3.13), with a volume of 4,277,951 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAML shares. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.98) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.31) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of £398.70 million and a P/E ratio of 9.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 241.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.54.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

