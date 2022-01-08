Centamin (LON:CEY) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Centamin (LON:CEY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 112 ($1.51) target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 104 ($1.40). Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.02) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.35) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.89) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.19) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 121.60 ($1.64).

CEY opened at GBX 89.66 ($1.21) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96. Centamin has a 1 year low of GBX 80.42 ($1.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 134.27 ($1.81). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 92.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 96.73.

In other Centamin news, insider Mark Bankes acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £25,230 ($33,998.11).

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

