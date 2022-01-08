Celo Reaches One Day Volume of $77.96 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last week, Celo has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $1.72 billion and approximately $77.96 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $4.43 or 0.00010854 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00057362 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00077779 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.81 or 0.07370478 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,804.73 or 0.99923437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00070974 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006986 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 387,111,233 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

