Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Celanese worth $67,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Celanese by 141.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Celanese by 3.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in Celanese by 8.3% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 226,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,175,000 after buying an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter valued at $89,561,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Celanese by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,264,000 after purchasing an additional 94,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE opened at $172.07 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $115.42 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.87.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

