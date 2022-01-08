CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Sees Large Volume Increase

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 15,491 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 75,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP raised its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 42.6% in the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 40.1% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 70,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 20,054 shares during the period. 46.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.