Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 130.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $39,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 118.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.05.

CAT stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.23. The company had a trading volume of 59,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.62 and a 200 day moving average of $205.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.34 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

