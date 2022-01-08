Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Receives $18.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities downgraded Cascades to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90. Cascades has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

