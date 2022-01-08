Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casa Systems, Inc. develops and provides digital cable video and broadband services. It offers fixed, mobile, optical and wireless network solutions for ultra-broadband services, carrier-grade solutions to cable service providers and cable network access solutions which incorporate RF engineering, high-density access aggregation, software innovation and extreme subscriber management capabilities. Casa Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, MA. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CASA. Northland Securities cut shares of Casa Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.30.

Shares of CASA opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.45 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 20.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,420,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,969,000 after buying an additional 1,574,160 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 59.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,068,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,796 shares in the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 7.0% during the third quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 1,538,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100,200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 715,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Casa Systems by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 124,027 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

