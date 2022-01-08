Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Short Interest Down 26.9% in December

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,040,000 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the November 30th total of 13,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $2,938,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $46,548.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,602 shares of company stock worth $5,167,703. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 70.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.85.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $184.71 on Friday. Carvana has a 1 year low of $184.38 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.40 and its 200 day moving average is $300.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.39 and a beta of 2.22.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

