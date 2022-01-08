Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 116,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $81.48 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.13.

