Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,855,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,077,000 after purchasing an additional 196,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,170,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,205,000 after acquiring an additional 371,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 550,103 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,821,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,020,000 after purchasing an additional 99,439 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,632 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

PRU opened at $113.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.27 and a 52 week high of $115.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.