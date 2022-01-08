CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarLotz Inc. provides used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing(TM) business which provides corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. CarLotz Inc., formerly known as Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp., is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Separately, Barrington Research cut shares of CarLotz from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ LOTZ opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 6.02. CarLotz has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $12.90.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.18. CarLotz had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $68.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarLotz will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CarLotz during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CarLotz during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in CarLotz by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 366,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

