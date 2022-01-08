CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Shares Up 61.2%

CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW)’s stock price rose 61.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 3,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 18,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter.

CareView Communications, Inc engages in providing of products and application services for the healthcare industry. It specializes in bedside video monitoring, software tools to improve hospital communications and operations, and patient education and entertainment packages. The company was founded by L.

