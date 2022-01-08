CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Down 5.1%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $7.06. Approximately 734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 242,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMAX shares. UBS Group started coverage on CareMax in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CareMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.24.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMAX. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CareMax during the second quarter worth about $3,870,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareMax during the second quarter worth about $16,068,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareMax during the second quarter worth about $1,525,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CareMax during the second quarter worth about $4,296,000. Finally, Loews Corp acquired a new stake in CareMax during the second quarter worth about $10,000,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

