Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Major Shareholder Buys $3,564,004.95 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 56,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $3,564,004.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Clifford Sosin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Monday, January 3rd, Clifford Sosin bought 75,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.45 per share, with a total value of $5,058,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Clifford Sosin bought 36,875 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.80 per share, with a total value of $2,500,125.00.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.08. The stock had a trading volume of 187,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 2.39. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.48 and a twelve month high of $161.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.92.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.02. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $64.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,861,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,217,000 after purchasing an additional 127,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,760,000 after purchasing an additional 111,838 shares in the last quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,126,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,029,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,446,000 after purchasing an additional 181,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.