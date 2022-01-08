CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 382 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

CapWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FB Financial by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in FB Financial by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in FB Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 153,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FB Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

FBK stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.14. FB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.99 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.79.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $147.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.60 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 29.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.