CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 173,919 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CapWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 173,919 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,972,000 after acquiring an additional 577,935 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.94.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average of $60.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $69.18. The firm has a market cap of $291.61 billion, a PE ratio of -49.55, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

