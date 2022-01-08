CapWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,436 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $8,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $219.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $165.88 and a one year high of $259.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.84.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNA. Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Read More: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.