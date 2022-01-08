CapWealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

CapWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,048 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Hexcel worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Hexcel by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $357,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171,371 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hexcel by 624.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,089,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,982,000 after acquiring an additional 939,011 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 284.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 657,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,015,000 after acquiring an additional 486,509 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,812,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 361,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,529,000 after buying an additional 267,201 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.50. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -210.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.54.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

