CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $231,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in American Express by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $52,189,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.78.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $174.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.69. American Express has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The stock has a market cap of $135.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

