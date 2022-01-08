CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $23.17 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Equinix comprises 2.5% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $23,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 78,505.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 27,477 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Equinix by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at $70,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $774.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $807.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $815.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.68%.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $875.00 to $865.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $885.59.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

