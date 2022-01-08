CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $11.09 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,967,000 after purchasing an additional 931,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,530,000 after purchasing an additional 902,651 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,240,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,111,000 after purchasing an additional 576,614 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.58.

Shares of COF stock opened at $154.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.65. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $99.82 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.29.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

