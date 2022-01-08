Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $191.10

Shares of Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €191.10 ($217.16) and traded as high as €208.40 ($236.82). Capgemini shares last traded at €203.30 ($231.02), with a volume of 515,931 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €209.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €191.10.

Capgemini Company Profile (EPA:CAP)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

