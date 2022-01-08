Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,308 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $22,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective (up previously from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,005.07.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,597.81 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,256.27 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,728.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1,767.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.