Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 1,526 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $23,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $246.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.22. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.89 and a 52 week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.36.

In other news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

