Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,235 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 26,893 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $89,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.81.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $161.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

