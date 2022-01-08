Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 41,835 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 28.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,835 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $65,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 48.3% during the third quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 23,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 511.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% during the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.40.

Shares of MA opened at $370.00 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $346.08 and a 200-day moving average of $356.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

