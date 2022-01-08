Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 41,422 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,422 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Stryker worth $54,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,035 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in Stryker by 4.3% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 4,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 0.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $153,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 308.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.74.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK stock opened at $271.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.95. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $102.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

