Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $60.12 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,290 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.20% of American Water Works worth $60,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

American Water Works stock opened at $175.30 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

